'The Crown': Emma Corrin nominated for SAG Awards

British actress Emma Corrin took to social media to express her feelings when the SAG nominations were announced. Sharing pictures of several 'The Crown' cast members , she thanked @sagawards and said, "So proud of everyone."

Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in the popular Netflix "The Crown" which has drawn criticism for the depiction of some royal family members.

According to reports, Emma will star opposite Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios’ drama "My Policeman", according to a report.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. Deadline.com reported.



Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage will direct from an adapted screenplay by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner.