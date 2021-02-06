Fans react after Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jojo Siwa on Wednesday appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she opened up about going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Jojo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality with millions of followers on social media.
The viral teen star has millions of followers -- almost 32 million on TikTok alone.
According to CNN, Siwa said she realized that doing a TikTok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.
"It's not something I'm ashamed of," the 17-year-old said. "I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"
Social media websites are flooded with posts reacting to Jojo's interview . While most of the people praised her, others criticized her for expressing her views.