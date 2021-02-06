close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2021

Fans react after Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Jojo Siwa on Wednesday appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she opened up about going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jojo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality with millions of followers on social media.

The viral teen star has millions of followers -- almost 32 million on TikTok alone.

According to CNN, Siwa said she realized that doing a TikTok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.

"It's not something I'm ashamed of," the 17-year-old said. "I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"

Social media websites are flooded with posts reacting to Jojo's interview . While most of the people praised her, others criticized her   for expressing her views. 

