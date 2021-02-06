Fans react after Jojo Siwa appears on Jimmy Fallon's show

Jojo Siwa on Wednesday appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she opened up about going public as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.



Jojo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube personality with millions of followers on social media.



The viral teen star has millions of followers -- almost 32 million on TikTok alone.

According to CNN, Siwa said she realized that doing a TikTok with members of the Pride House might out her and added that her friends and family were aware of her sexuality.

"It's not something I'm ashamed of," the 17-year-old said. "I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"

Social media websites are flooded with posts reacting to Jojo's interview . While most of the people praised her, others criticized her for expressing her views.