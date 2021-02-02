Singer Tony Bennett suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, reveals family

Singer Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, revealed the family of the legendary singer.

His family broke the silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease.

According to Reuters, Bennett's wife Susan told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, whose first hit “Because of You” was released in 1951, had been losing his ability to make decisions. In an effort to keep working, Bennett had been hiding his diagnosis, she said.

Bennett remains upbeat but his condition is increasingly deteriorating, his wife said.

“He would ask me, ‘What is Alzheimer’s?’ I would explain, but he wouldn’t get it,” his wife told AARP Magazine.