Kendall Jenner spellbinds everyone as she appears in chic outfit for private Pilates class

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stunned fans as she stepped out for private Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' beauty was looking smashing in tie-dye cranberry sweatshirt. She sported matching clingy leggings to show off her fitness. The model also toted a black purse to give her personality a perfect look.



The 25-year-old Society Management Model wore a beige face mask to protect herself and others from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner's sister was joined at the studio by gal pal Lauren Perez under the instruction of trainer Liana Levi, who 'takes clients by referral only.'



Kendall has always been private about her love life aside from two very indiscreet make-out sessions with Gig Hadid's brother and Dua Lipa's sweetheart Anwar Hadid in 2018 .



Kendall has also had romantic connections to Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Harry Styles.

Kendall will next appear in the 20th (and final) season of KUWTK, which is set to premier on March 18.