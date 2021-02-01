close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2021

Kendall Jenner spellbinds everyone as she appears in chic outfit for private Pilates class

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 01, 2021

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stunned fans as she stepped out for private Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' beauty  was looking smashing in tie-dye cranberry sweatshirt. She sported matching clingy leggings to  show off her fitness. The model  also toted a black purse to give her personality a perfect look. 

The 25-year-old Society Management Model wore  a beige face mask to protect herself and others from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner's sister was joined at the studio by gal pal Lauren Perez under the instruction of trainer Liana Levi, who 'takes clients by referral only.'

Kendall has always been private  about her love life aside from two very indiscreet make-out sessions with Gig Hadid's brother and Dua Lipa's sweetheart Anwar Hadid in 2018 .

Kendall has also had romantic connections to Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Harry Styles.

Kendall will next appear in the 20th (and final) season of KUWTK, which is set to premier on March 18.

