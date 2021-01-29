Miley Cyrus rocks out in a tiny bedroom for her Tiny Desk Concert performance

Miley Cyrus rewrote the Tiny Desk Performance handbook when she chose to belt her tunes out on a tinier version of her own bedroom instead of NPR host Bob Boilen's desk in Washington D.C.



For her performance the singer had on a pair of sunglasses and even rocked a cowboy hat for the added flair.

During her performance, Cyrus decided to strip down her tracks Golden G String and Prisoner.

