Wed Jan 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Cannes Film Festival 2021 pushed ahead due to virus outbreak

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
The festival will instead take place from July 6-17, the organisers said in a statement

 PARIS: The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Last year’s event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

The festival will take place from July 6-17, the organisers said in a statement, two months later than planned.

Hollywood superstars normally flock to the Mediterranean town’s “Croisette” promenade for the two-week extravaganza, the world’s biggest cinema showcase and a major market for the industry.

The palm-fringed town has been a subdued version of its normally glamorous self since the coronavirus outbreak. Many of its swankiest hotels are closed, as are its restaurants and bars. - Reuters

