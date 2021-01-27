What made Amy Schumer delete a post about Hilaria Baldwin?

Amy Schumer is sharing the reason that made her delete a social media post about Hilaria Baldwin.

Earlier in December, Baldwin shared a snap of herself holding her infant child on Instagram joked in the caption that she "can't stop smelling this baby".

Schumer , who herself is a mother to 20-month-old son Gene David, used the photo of the yoga instructor as pseudo holiday card and poked fun.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," she has captioned the post.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Schumer got candid about why she decided to delete the post, explaining that she did not want to cause any harm to Hilaria, who is currently embroiled in controversy about her faux Spanish roots.

"I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset," Schumer said.

"Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

"She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best," the I Feel Pretty actress said of Baldwin.

"And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

The 36-year-old yogi was criticised after it was made known that she was born and raised in Boston rather than Spain which she claimed.

The entire fiasco unleashed after Twitter user @lenibriscoe ousted the Hilaria, claiming she had been "faking" her Spanish accent for years now.