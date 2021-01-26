Dakota Johnson gives her honest take on ‘lifelong’ therapy

Dakota Johnson has been flexing her talents within the world of psychology and has taken to learning more “about being a human.”

Johnson shed light on this recent dive of hers during her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

There she was quoted saying, "I've been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself. Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses 'cause ... I wasn't going to get into college, but I did these amazing courses.”

Before concluding she went on to say, “I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human."