Meghan Markle fell prey to vile abuse on social media post Megxit, says royal insider

Meghan Markle received 5,200 'hateful and racist' tweets within just two months

Meghan Markle had to endure bullying and vile, hate-laden censure by internet users, after she and Prince Harry left the royal family for good.



Post-Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have mainly been absent from social media for the most part. This is directly related to the hate and ‘thousands of vile comments’ Meghan received online.

"Meghan would be targeted with 'vile' online abuse and staff would spend hours trying to delete 'thousands' of comments," a source revealed to The Sun.

"It was pretty vile for a while. There are automated tools which help to police the very inappropriate comments getting through and also manual moderation — but there are often thousands of comments. It only takes a couple of people to stir up a really nasty conversation with people being very aggressive. The issue of concern is about how people are treating each other," the insider added.

This also happened to Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The situation was so dire that the royal family was forced to make an official statement on the issue asking everyone to show kindness.