Criminal to drop Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean, says co-star

There is no denying that American actor Johnny Depp endured a major loss after he faced defeat in the high-stake libel trial against The Sun newspaper.

Since then the actor had to make his exit from many Hollywood projects like Fantastic Beasts, which sparked outrage among fans.



His Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Kevin McNally shared similar sentiments about Depp’s exit and felt that it would be "criminal" act to not to allow Depp to play the iconic Jack Sparrow in the franchise, adding that he created a "modern legend" with the character.

"Yes is the simple answer to that. My feelings about this are very complex because in a sense there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had played out a little bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea. I don’t think a reboot if you concentrate on younger characters, should still exclude Jack Sparrow," he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney was not in favour of executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s idea of roping in the now-contentious actor for a cameo in the film which will be led by Margot Robbie.

The report claims that bringing back Depp could sully the reputation of the film being ‘family friendly.’

With that being said, Depp’s fans are hardly giving up the fight to bring him back as Jack Sparrow as nearly 350,000 people signed a petition last month for his return.