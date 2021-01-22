Halle Berry dishes her workout secrets as ‘an exhausted mother’

Halle Berry speaks out about her secrets to maintaining a fit body while juggling work and children simultaneously.



Berry shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she spoke about her secrets to maintaining her mind, body and soul through health-and-wellness platforms and even answered the age old question of making me-time as a mother.

"I've made it my mission to find time in the day to exercise, get work done and be a mom. I think during COVID, it's been easy to forget the time in our day to be active because we just can't do the things that we used to do and it's hard to find ways to do that at home."

"I created the Journal on Joy as one of the tools to help remind people of what brings them joy. The Journal on Joy guides you through setting intentions, finding affirmations and manifesting your life."

She went on to say, "Discovering new, creative ways to stay active to feel inspired and energized while also making it fun when things feel mundane and monotonous has been key for my mental and physical health."

These days the only thing on Berry’s agenda is “being well, physically fit and healthy.” In order to achieve this goal she "has taken on a new meaning as I've become a mom in my 40s. I have to work at it every day have to think about what I put in my body via food, how I exercise and all the ways I can work hard that will allow me to be here through as many phases of the lives of my children as I can."

Before concluding Berry claimed, “Learning all the things I had to do for this film on top of the hours and hours spent fighting and training to prepare for this movie was, hands down, the hardest thing I've had to do.”

“I did jiu-jitsu, shadowboxed, skipped rope with our speed and weighted ropes, sprawling, capoeira, you name it — five days a week, for 60 to 90 minutes at a time."