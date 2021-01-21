close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Gigi Hadid showers her daughter with kisses as she turns four months old

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Gigi Hadid can be seen cradling her baby in front of the mirror while giving her a peck on the cheek

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's little bundle of joy has turned four months old. 

On the occasion, the supermodel showered her daughter with an abundance of love and kisses, calling her 'the best kid.'

Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared a mirror selfie  to commemorate the heartwarming instance. 

In the photo, the new mom can be seen cradling her baby n front of the mirror, while giving her a small peck on the cheek. 

Gigi cropped the baby's face out of the frame while sharing the picture. "my girls, 4 months & THE BEST KID," she wrote adding a halo emoji in the caption.

Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September.

The couple is yet to debut the little one to the world and reveal her name.

Latest News

More From Entertainment