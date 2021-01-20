Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas 'still friends' after ending relationship

Despite calling it quits on their relationship, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly are still "friends".

According to People, the two decided to remain friends and continue to talk despite ending their relationship.

"Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended," a source said to the publication.

"They still talk regularly."

It was earlier reported that the two had amicably called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

According to an insider cited by Page Six, the Knives Out actor and the Batman star decided to go separate ways over their disparate views on starting a family.

“He would not commit to having more kids. She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker,” said the source.

Another source told the outlet: “Ben is not in a place to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue, to be his focus.”

“They could get back together. They are in love. People who know them believe it’s temporary,” the source added.

The 48-year-old Argo star shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, Samuel, 8.