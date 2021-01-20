Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marital drama to be featured on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West separated after nearly seven years of marriage

Famed reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is all set to showcase Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital woes.



The couple who broke the internet previously with rumours suggesting they are headed for a divorce, will present their side of the story on the TV show.

As revealed by a source to Page Six, the breakdown of Kim and Kanye's marriage will influence the final storyline of the show heavily.

“The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021," said the source.

Earlier, Page Six broke the news that Kim and Kanye have separated and are settling the terms of divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.