Jennifer Lopez' fiance Rodriguez opens up about her preparation for upcoming performance

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly feeling nervous ahead of her performance at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

The music sensation's fiance Alex Rodriguez, revealed that Lopez is more anxious about her upcoming performance in Washington D.C. than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in Miami, Florida, last year.

Gushing over his ladylove, during his appearance on The Tonight Show , the former baseball player said: "It's been such a crazy year for her. So many blessings, but to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable."



Rodriguez also shared his words about JLo's preparation for upcoming show, revealing that the "responsibility of her inauguration performance was making her most nervous."



Without mentioning the recent violent riots at the Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump, he said: "She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything."

Responding to a question about Jennifer Lopez's inauguration performance, Rodriguez teased fans with short reply as he said: 'She has something really cool [planned]. You're going to be surprised. You're gonna love it.'