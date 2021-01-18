Gigi Hadid shares throwback photo of her pregnant on runway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel and new mother Gigi Hadid left fans swooning after she shared a snippet of when she was pregnant.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself on the runway for Jacquemus strutting her stuff.
While it is glaringly obvious that she does not have a bump, the mother explained in the caption that she was indeed pregnant with singer Zayn Malik's child.
"A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl was in there," the caption read.
Take a look: