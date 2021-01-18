close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Gigi Hadid shares throwback photo of her pregnant on runway

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021


Supermodel and new mother Gigi Hadid left fans swooning after she shared a snippet of when she was pregnant. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself on the runway for Jacquemus strutting her stuff.

While it is glaringly obvious that she does not have a bump, the mother explained in the caption that she was indeed pregnant with singer Zayn Malik's child.

"A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl was in there," the caption read.

Take a look:



