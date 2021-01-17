Prince William is 'very proud' of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip for having vaccine against coronavirus

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has paid rich tribute to frontline workers and volunteers administering the coronavirus vaccine across the UK.



In a video call with NHS staff, Prince William also expressed his pride at Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip for having their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“My grandparents have had the vaccine and I’m very proud of them for doing that, it’s really important that everyone gets their vaccine when they are told to.”

“This is because we have a world-leading NHS, this is because we have right people, the right research and development here,” he said for the NHS staff and added ‘A huge congratulations to all of you for playing your part in such a monumental moment.”

“An effective vaccine is the best way to protect people from the virus; we all have an important part to play in protecting our loved ones and the NHS.”

“As part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, hundreds of vaccination sites and hospital hubs have been established across the UK.”