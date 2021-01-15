Kim Kardashian, Kanye West on amicable terms amid divorce proceedings?

Kim Kardashian wants to end her marriage with Kanye West peacefully

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce news has been blowing up the internet, ever since it was revealed that the two are calling it quits.



As per the latest intel, the former spouses share no bad blood and are rather on amicable terms with each other.

According to an insider cited by E!News, Kim wants to end this chapter peacefully.

"She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well," the source said. They added that the duo does not share any bad blood, adding that Kanye is focused on his world while Kim is busy with hers.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye are no longer living together, and are working in separate states.



While Kim is staying in Calabases, California, Kanye is living in Wyoming.

As per a different source, Kim is leaning for support on her sisters. "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways," the insider said.