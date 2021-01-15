Olivia Rodrigo touches on her writing process for ‘Drivers License’: ‘I was literally crying’

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her process behind crafting Drivers License.



The singer began by detailing the “pain in that song” to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. There she was quoted saying, "I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it.”

"I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car’."

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way. But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."

"The pain is definitely real in that song. "I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion. I think the emotional performances are the best, even if they're not technically the best sound."

"I posted a cover of one of her songs off of Lover, 'Cruel Summer,' like a weirdo, and I did it on Instagram Live and she found it and she posted it on her story and was like, 'This is amazing. Thank you so much’."

“And I screamed my head off, I was so excited. I'm just the biggest Swiftie in the whole world, so I tweeted at her all the time and just post stuff about her just organically because that's how I'm feeling as a 17-year-old girl."

"But this time, I was dead asleep and my friend called me on the phone and I was like, 'Oh my God, it's 6:00 AM, can I call you back in two hours?' And he's like, 'No. Absolutely not. Check your Instagram right now’.”

"And in the grogginess of my sleep, I checked my phone and she commented on my photo and I just about died... just about died. Literally, I've looked up to her as long as I can remember, so it was so sweet of her to do that."