close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Gwen Stefani's kids want her to tie the knot to Blake Shelton already

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Blake Shelton already had a close bond with Gwen Stefani's boys

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged to each other late last year, after five long years of dating each other.

The most excited about the couple's nuptials, are Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

As revealed by an insider, "Apollo can’t wait for her and stepfather-to-be Blake Shelton’s wedding following their engagement.

"He already had a close bond with the boys," the source added.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own. He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad," the tipster further said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment