Wed Jan 13, 2021
Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Harry Styles had ‘nothing to do with’ Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ split

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles wreaked havoc after news broke out about their relationship.

And while it was earlier reported that the former One Direction member may have been the cause of the actor’s split with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, the record has now been set straight.

A source dished the details to Entertainment Tonight about Sudeikis and Wilde’s broken engagement and how Styles was not to be blamed for their breakup.

"While Sudeikis is devastated by Wilde's new romance with Styles, the musician is not the reason for the couple's split,” said the source.

"Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together,” they went on to say.

It was earlier reported that "there was absolutely no drama or scandal; they just didn’t work as a couple anymore."

"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people,” a source had said at the time of the split. 

