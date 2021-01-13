Rebel Wilson opens up about her life's terrifying ordeal

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was kidnapped at gunpoint in rural Africa and held overnight by the attackers with 'big' weapons.



Opening up about her life's horrified incident, the 40-year-old actress said she was 'very good' in the crisis.

Rebel revealed that she was with other women on a cattle truck when men with 'big guns' told them to get off and took them to an undisclosed place .



She said: "There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique."

The Australian native went on to describe the scene in details, saying: “They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader. They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian actress and producer. She began appearing as Toula in the SBS comedy series Pizza and later appeared in the sketch comedy series 'The Wedge'.



Rebel Wilson broke the silence on terrifying ordeal for the first time in discussion with hardman Ant Middleton, which will air tonight (Tuesday).