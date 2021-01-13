The Mountain vs Steven Ward: Game of Thrones star and Irish boxer ready for exhibition bout in Dubai

'Game of Thrones' The Mountain is all set to face Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai exhibition bout on Friday (January 15).



Hafthor Bjornsson - the former World’s Strongest Man - is reportedly using the Dubai bout as preparation for his Las Vegas fight against fellow strongman Eddie Hall later this year, which dubbed 'the heaviest boxing match in history'.

On the other hand, Steven Ward has had a few mountains to climb in his career. Making it to the Commonwealth Games in 2010 was one, going all the way to the final and returning with a silver medal around his neck another.



The 30-year-old hopes to scale an entirely different kind of summit when he takes on Game of Thrones star, Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson, in the ring.

The exhibition bout, originally scheduled in Iceland, has been moved to Dubai due to Covid restrictions in Europe.

The 32-year-old Icelandic actor was once a professional basketball player before a recurring ankle injury curtailed his career.



Previously speaking about facing Bjornsson, Ward said: "My last fight was in September, and it could be February or March before I fight professionally again, and I have a young family."