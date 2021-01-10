‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman receives love from Feroze Khan

Pakistani star Feroze Khan shared a lovely photo with Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, saying “great to have here in Pakistan”.



Celal arrived in Islamabad three days back and he is currently visiting Karachi.

The Khaani actor turned to Instagram and shared the photo with Celal and wrote, “great to have @celalall here in Pakistan. I would request my fans to show great amount of love in return for the love the Turkish have for Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters.”

“Thank you Jalal @celalall for the priceless gifts you’ve brought me and love that I can’t thank enough for,” he said and added “Stay strong in one faith”.



Earlier, Celal Aka Abdur Rehman also shared a sweet photo with Feroze Khan upon his arrival in Karachi in his Insta story and captioned it, “With my brother’.



