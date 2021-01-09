Queen Elizabeth facts checks ‘Downton Abbey’ in leisure: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly a huge fan of Downton Abbey and spends most of her free time.



This claim was brought forward by At Home with the Queen author Brian Hoey and he touched upon it all during his interview with Vanity Fair. There he claimed, “She loves to pick out the mistakes. They do tend to get it right.”

Up till now she has caught at least one inaccuracy, “The Queen did notice on one episode that there was a young so-called British officer wearing medals which had not been awarded when he was supposed to be alive. He was fighting in the First World War and the medals on his chest did not come in until the Second World War.”