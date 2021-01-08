Snoop Dogg reacts to DJ Fatbox's death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fans and friends are mourning the death of Franklin DJ Fatbox on social media.
Among hundreds of fans was rapper Snoop Dogg who took to Instagram to share a picture of DJ Fatbox. "RIP DJ Fatbox," wrote Snoop Dogg on his Instagram story.
While exact cause of his death was not immediately known, one of his friends said on social media that "it was not COVID related".