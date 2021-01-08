close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Snoop Dogg reacts to DJ Fatbox's death

Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Fans and friends are mourning the death of Franklin DJ Fatbox on social media.

Among hundreds of fans was rapper Snoop Dogg who took to Instagram to share a picture of DJ Fatbox. "RIP DJ Fatbox," wrote Snoop Dogg on his Instagram story.

While exact cause of his death was not immediately known, one of his friends said on social media that "it was not COVID related". 

