Kate Middleton and Prince William planning LA visit to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a trip to Los Angles to visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with an aim to repair their fractured bond.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made up their minds to reconcile after their alleged feud with the Sussexes.

Us Weekly, citing a source, revealed that Kate and William will be taking a trip to see Meghan and Harry’s new home in Santa Barbara where they dwell with their 19-month-old son Archie.

According to some experts, the move would surely ease tension within the royal family and compel Meghan and Harry to respect the dignity of the monarch as they reportedly had promised during Megxit deal.

The royal fans are also enthusiastically awaiting for the historic moment as they want them to bury the hatchet for a new start as a family. They are also expecting the positive response from Harry and Meghan.



There are also rumours and speculations that the Cambridges and Sussexes would soon reunite at a big event of showbiz world this year in the US if Covid restrictions ease.

While, some commentators believe that William and Harry’s fallout was very real and think their feud is beyond repair. They also believe that it's impossible at least during the ongoing pandemic.



Previously, Prince Harry also revealed that he and William were on 'different paths' in 2019. And things worsened between the brothers when Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties earlier in 2020 and moved to California with their 19-month-son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Prince William have made a lot of strides since their falling out, but the two brothers still have a long way to go.





