Fri Jan 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William planning LA visit to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly  planning  a trip to Los Angles to visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with an aim to repair their   fractured bond.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge  have made up their minds to reconcile after their alleged feud with the Sussexes.

 Us Weekly, citing a source, revealed that Kate and William will be taking a trip to see Meghan and Harry’s new home in Santa Barbara where they dwell with their 19-month-old son Archie. 

According to some experts, the move would surely ease tension within the royal family and compel  Meghan and Harry to respect the dignity of the monarch as they reportedly had promised during Megxit deal.

The royal fans are   also enthusiastically awaiting for  the historic moment as they want them to bury the hatchet for a new start as a family. They are also expecting the   positive response from  Harry and Meghan.

There are also rumours and speculations that the Cambridges and Sussexes would soon reunite at a big event of showbiz world this year in the US if Covid restrictions ease. 

While, some commentators believe that William and Harry’s fallout was very real and think their feud is beyond repair. They also believe  that it's impossible at least during the ongoing pandemic.

Previously, Prince Harry also revealed that he and William were on 'different paths' in 2019. And things   worsened between the brothers when Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal duties earlier in 2020 and moved to California with their 19-month-son, Archie.

Prince Harry and Prince William have made a lot of strides since their falling out, but the two brothers  still have a long way to go.


