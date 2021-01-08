Lil Nas X says Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans on Miley Cyrus collaboration

American rapper Lil Nas X said that he once planned on collaborating with singer Miley Cyrus but the idea came to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer hinted that the collaboration may be possible this time around.

"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year and then the pandemic happened," Nas X said.

"We didn't get to meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."

It is pertinent to mention that Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus had collaborated with the rapper to make the 2019 hit Old Town Road Remix.

The song ended up being his breakout No.1 single and to this date, the groovy song holds the record for most consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

It comes as no surprise that the rapper continues to stay in touch with Billy after his overnight success.

"The last thing I texted Billy Ray Cyrus was like, how was he doing? [It was] maybe a month or so ago," he said.