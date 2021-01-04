close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

Mon, Jan 04, 2021
BTS singer Jungkook purchases home for 7.6 billion

BTS singer Jungkook has reportedly purchased a home worth whopping KRW 7.6 billion (($7 million) in South Korea.

According to media reports, Jungkook has bought the property in Itaewon, South Korea back in November after he sold his luxury apartment in October 2020.

The report further says that the home Bangtan Boy purchased was built back in 1976 and it constitutes two floors.

The property is spread over 2483 square feet and it is located in the diplomatic district which is popular among foreign diplomats and residents.

