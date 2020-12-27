Prince Harry unable to bag a date before crossing paths with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was stuck in a rut with his love life, prior to crossing paths with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry just couldn't get a date before his life changed completely due to a meeting with Meghan Markle.



Royal biographer Sean Smith explained in his biography Meghan Misunderstood that Harry was stuck in a rut with his love life, prior to crossing paths with Meghan.

He wrote: “Prince Harry could not get a date. Quite simply, he was the most eligible bachelor in the country — probably the world — so popping up on Tinder to swipe right was not an option.

“Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down. His days of being a teenage tearaway were long gone.”

A few month before meeting Meghan in 2016, Harry reportedly told TV presenter Denise Van Outen, “I’m not dating and for the first time ever I want to find a wife," and that is how their fairytale romance happened.