Sat Dec 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

YouTuber Trisha Paytas announces engagement to Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas on Friday announced she is engaged to Moses Hacmon.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a collection of pictures with her man with a caption that read, ‘WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!! Ima be a wifeyyyyy,’.

The pair started dating in March when the YouTuber took part in a Bachelorette-eqsue dating show, set up by fellow YouTubers H3H3 (aka Ethan and Hila Klein). 

