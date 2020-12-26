YouTuber Trisha Paytas announces engagement to Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas on Friday announced she is engaged to Moses Hacmon.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a collection of pictures with her man with a caption that read, ‘WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!! Ima be a wifeyyyyy,’.

The pair started dating in March when the YouTuber took part in a Bachelorette-eqsue dating show, set up by fellow YouTubers H3H3 (aka Ethan and Hila Klein).