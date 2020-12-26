John Travolta wishes fans on Christmas in family video

John Travolta celebrated his first Christmas since his wife Kelly Preston died in July.

The Hollywood star on Friday shared a sweet family video to wish his fans a merry Christmas.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor who celebrated the holidays with his family posted the video on Instagram.

The video also featured his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

“Say merry Christmas, Ella!” He said from behind the camera, as his daughter posed in front of their Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” He wrote alongside the festive video.



