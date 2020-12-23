Fahad Mirza claims his ancestral background goes all the way back to the Mongols

Fahad Mirza shared some background about his ancestral past and his connection with Mongols

Famed Pakistan TV star Fahad Mirza appears to have discovered a connection to Ertuğrul’s most brutal foes, the Mongols.

Turning to his Instagram, the Shanakht actor, 35, gave his fans as well as trolls a brief history lesson and some background about his ancestral past.

Sharing a photo of his grandfather and his aunt, Mirza claimed to have genealogical relations with the Mongols, later known as the Mughals, and also featured in the hit Turkish historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“My Grandfather (Dada) Uzair Mirza and my phuppo!” he wrote alongside the photo.

“For all those that are saying I am descended from Mongols the same ones that Ertugrul Ghazi was fighting, let’s not forget...descendants of the same mongols centuries later made Islam the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent as the Mughal Empire!” he added.

