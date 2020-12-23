close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Fahad Mirza claims his ancestral background goes all the way back to the Mongols

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Fahad Mirza shared some background about his ancestral past and his connection with Mongols 

Famed Pakistan TV star Fahad Mirza appears to have discovered a connection to Ertuğrul’s most brutal foes, the Mongols.

Turning to his Instagram, the Shanakht actor, 35, gave his fans as well as trolls a brief history lesson and some background about his ancestral past.

Sharing a photo of his grandfather and his aunt, Mirza claimed to have genealogical relations with the Mongols, later known as the Mughals, and also featured in the hit Turkish historical series  Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“My Grandfather (Dada) Uzair Mirza and my phuppo!” he wrote alongside the photo.

“For all those that are saying I am descended from Mongols the same ones that Ertugrul Ghazi was fighting, let’s not forget...descendants of the same mongols centuries later made Islam the dominant religion in the Indian subcontinent as the Mughal Empire!” he added. 

