Prince Harry was ‘offended’ after Margot Robbie mistook him for Ed Sheeran

Members of the British royal family are often spotted rubbing shoulders with A-listers from the entertainment world.

And oftentimes, the Hollywood stars are left jaw-dropped and in awe of after having a run-in with the royals at high-society events.

Margot Robbie has also been one of the lucky few to have attended a gathering with Prince Harry present and her encounter was awkward to say the least.

Detailing the entire episode on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star recalled how she had met Harry during a party at Suki Waterhouse’s residence.

She revealed that she had made small talk with the Duke of Sussex before realizing he wasn’t who she thought he was.

"Actually, when I saw him in those glasses, I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't know Ed Sheeran was at the party. And he was really offended. He was like, 'Shut up!'"