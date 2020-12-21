close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
E-PAPER
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2020

Prince Harry was ‘offended’ after Margot Robbie mistook him for Ed Sheeran

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 21, 2020

Members of the British royal family are often spotted rubbing shoulders with A-listers from the entertainment world.

And oftentimes, the Hollywood stars are left jaw-dropped and in awe of after having a run-in with the royals at high-society events.

Margot Robbie has also been one of the lucky few to have attended a gathering with Prince Harry present and her encounter was awkward to say the least.

Detailing the entire episode on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star recalled how she had met Harry during a party at Suki Waterhouse’s residence.

She revealed that she had made small talk with the Duke of Sussex before realizing he wasn’t who she thought he was.

"Actually, when I saw him in those glasses, I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't know Ed Sheeran was at the party. And he was really offended. He was like, 'Shut up!'"

