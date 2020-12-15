Meghan Markle slammed for using celebrity friends to promote her business venture

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was criticized by British TV host Piers Morgan for using her celebrity friends to promote her startup company.



Meghan has launched her first business venture, a women-centric wellness firm called Clevr Blends, and she gifted a hamper - filled with superfood vegan latte powders to US talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah revealed the gift she received from the Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram handle by sharing a video. However, she refrained from mentioning Meghan’s full name.

She wrote, “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M. My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays".

Taking aim at Meghan, Piers Morgan said he was not impressed with Meghan’s festive gesture, adding that the Duchess was using her celebrity friends to promote her business.

About sending the product to Oprah, Piers claimed that Meghan can make millions by sending it to the host.