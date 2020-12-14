close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Maren Morris leaves Taylor Swift fans baffled

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Maren Morris was among millions of people who sent birthday greetings to Taylor Swift who turned 31.

The American singer took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Taylor with a message that read, "Happy 31st @taylorswift."

She added, "I'm assuming you'll be putting out 13 albums this next year".

Prominent among those who wished Taylor on her birthday was Hollywood actress Blake Lively who shared a throwback picture with the singer.

The actress also revealed that she is the one who receives presents when Swift celebrates her birthday.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment