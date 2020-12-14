Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won’t file for a divorce despite differences

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband and rapper Kanye West have not been on the best of terms of late.

And as the pair reportedly ‘live separate lives’ while being married, many have wondered why the makeup mogul hasn’t filed for a divorce amidst their numerous differences.

A source dished the dirt to HollywoodLife about why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will not file for a divorce.

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now. It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for a while,” said one source.

“She’s in L.A. most of the time and he’s spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him. He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there. They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well,” the insider added.

Another source told the outlet: “Kanye will always worship Kim. He loves her so much. He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also isn’t planning on leaving Kanye anytime soon.”

“They are both kind of on the same page as they live separate lives. This really has been going on for months upon months now. They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are,” the second source went on to say.

“Kim loves Kanye just as much as Kanye loves her. It’s really a soulmate type of love they have, but their marriage and relationship is not a normal one,” they said.

“She’s very happy having the kids with her in L.A. near her family and she wants Kanye to be happy and take care of himself. If that means being in Wyoming right now, she supports that,” they added.