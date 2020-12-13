close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
Entertainment

December 13, 2020

Take a look at how Priyanka Chopra styles denim

Actress Priyanka Chopra had recently confused netizens when she chose to wear chunky Crocs over stilettos during an awards show.

But this time the Quantico star seems to have redeemed herself with her latest post on Instagram.

In the snap, she shares the perfect way to style denim as she rocks a white tee with power blue boots.

The look is complimented with her signature waves with natural makeup.

Even fans seem to agree to liking the look as she was showered with compliments.

Take a look:



