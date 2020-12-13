Meghan Markle thought of 'adding to the family' with ex-husband Trevor Engelson

Trevor Engelson used to worship the ground Meghan Markle walked on

Meghan Markle was previously married to New York producer Trevor Engelson, before she tied the knot with Prince Harry.



The couple got divorced but as per reports, Engelson used to worship the ground Meghan walked on.

The couple was so much in love, that they even had plans of growing their family.

According to Andrew Morton’s 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, "When she returned home, she discussed with Trevor the prospect of adding to their family ‒ she wanted a dog."

“So just before Christmas, she and Trevor found themselves gazing at a pair of six-week-old puppies at a pet adoption agency in Los Angeles," Morton wrote.

“The pups had only recently been rescued from being put down at a dog shelter. One of the labrador mixes was black, the other golden," he added.

On the other hand, Meghan has added to her family with Harry in a different way.

In 2019, she gave birth to first son, Archie Harrison, and lost her second child in a miscarriage this July.