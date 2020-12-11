close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020
BTS adds another feather to its cap, named Time's entertainer of the year

South Korean boy band BTS has added another feather to its cap after the K-pop group was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday.

The band has become one of the world’s most popular after its debut in 2013.

Last month, the seven-member band got the first major Grammy Award nomination for a K-pop band, and in the summer its English-language single “Dynamite” became the band’s first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The band will perform in a television special when Time magazine’s Person of the Year will be announced later on Thursday, according to Reuters

