Thu Dec 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Kensington Royal shares video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continues to perform their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kate Middleton and Prince William recently embarked on a train tour are overwhelmed by the response they received from the people.

The couple on Thursday shared a video of their train tour and thanked the nation.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of "Kensington Royal" with a caption that read, "From the organisations, people and initiatives we visited to pass on the nation's thanks, to those who stopped to wave as the #RoyalTrainTour passed by, thank you to everyone we met along the way!"


