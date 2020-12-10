Kensington Royal shares video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's train tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continues to perform their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kate Middleton and Prince William recently embarked on a train tour are overwhelmed by the response they received from the people.
The couple on Thursday shared a video of their train tour and thanked the nation.
The video was shared on the Instagram account of "Kensington Royal" with a caption that read, "From the organisations, people and initiatives we visited to pass on the nation's thanks, to those who stopped to wave as the #RoyalTrainTour passed by, thank you to everyone we met along the way!"