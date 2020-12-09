Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West named UK’s most-Googled artist of 2020

Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West has been named the UK’s most-Googled artist of 2020.

The search engine has unveiled the list of top 10 musicians based solely on search results in the United Kingdom. Rapper Kanye West has landed at Number 1 on the run-down following his US presidential election bid in 2020.

Sarah Harding, who revealed over the summer that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, appeared at number 2. The singer recently shared that she was 'fighting as hard as I possibly can.'

Grimes, who welcomed her first child with Elon Musk this year, named fifth in the list, followed by Duffy (Number 6), Meghan Trainor (Number 7) and Wiley (Number 8). Nicola Roberts and Hrvy, meanwhile, came in at Number 9 and Number 10 respectively.

Have a look at the top musicians based solely on search results:

1 Kanye West

2 Sarah Harding

3 Russell Watson

4 Bugzy Malone

5 Grimes

6 Duffy

7 Meghan Trainor

8 Wiley

9 Nicola Roberts

10 Hrvy

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, revealed: 'The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends.'