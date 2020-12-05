BTS lands in Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 in monumental move

BTS shot another grand-slam dunk by making it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 as the only South Korean artists ever to grace the roundup.



This historic moment was made possible by Map of the Soul: 7 that made it all possible, at no 16th.

American journalist Rob Sheffield touched on accolade and even praised the band for perusing “their loftiest creative ambitions” with such authenticity.

He claimed “The South Korean pop kings didn’t water down their style (or language) to conquer America—they just won the audience on their own terms” with their most “complex and personal album yet.”

He believes, “Map of the Soul: 7 lives up to its title with heartfelt individual confessions like Suga‘s rap-star space fantasy ‘Interlude: Shadow.’"

He concluded by saying, "But the high point is ‘Moon,’ Jin‘s wonderstruck love song to the audience, where he pledges his devotion over jangling guitars.”