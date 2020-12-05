Queen Elizabeth lashes Prince Philip with tennis racket amid intense brawl

Queen Elizabeth once chased Prince Philip husband outside a bungalow holding a tennis racket

Queen Elizabeth is generally known to be a kind-hearted lady. However, there have been times when the monarch, miffed at her family members, has shown signs of deep anger and aggression.



During the Queen and Prince Philip's Australia tour, there was once a time when the monarch chased her husband outside a bungalow holding a tennis racket.

As revealed by royal expert Elena Mora, "They were very young, they were in Australia, and they were in a bungalow. It was assumed that the Queen would do the traditional photoshoot with koalas and kangaroos. Cameras were not like today, so they had to be positioned in time, prepared.

"The cameraman was preparing everything and, at one point, he saw Prince Philip running out of the bungalow chased by a pair of tennis shoes and a tennis racket.

"And a scream from the Queen could be heard saying, 'Come back, come back.' He diligently went back."

Mora added that the camera film were then discarded by the crew.

"The cameraman rightly took his film, took it out, put it to the light and said to the security man, 'Take it to the Queen as my present.'