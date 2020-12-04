Billie Eilish reimburses fans for canceled ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets

American singer Billie Eilish has decided to go through with the refunding process regarding the tickets fans purchased for her Where Do We Go? tour.



The news was announced over on Twitter and contains a letter from Eilish regarding the decision.

She began by explaining that while her team "tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."

Check it out below:



