Noah Cyrus 'mortified' after using racial slur when defending Harry Styles

Singer Noah Cyrus is "mortified" after she had used a racial slur when defending Harry Styles’ gender-bending photoshoot for Vogue.

The British singer wreaked havoc earlier last month after he appeared on the cover of Vogue donning a gown.

In response to commentator Candance Owens, who criticised the look and said to "bring back manly men", Noah said a word which triggered a wave a fury.

The new Grammy nominee took to her Instagram story to extend her support to the One Direction singer by sharing a picture of him along with a caption which read, "he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass [expletive]."

Following the post, viewers were quick to point out that her use of the term "nappy" was controversial as it has a negative historic connotation to natural Black hair textures.

One Twitter user wrote that white people "need to stop using words you hear black ppl say," adding, "y'all don't even be knowing the meaning y'all be saying it just to look cool."

Among the critics was Candance who slammed the singer and called out Noah's sister, famed musician Miley Cyrus to "come get your sister!".

"Care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a 'nappy [expletive]' is not racist? I'm all ears. You guys love cancel culture," she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Noah apologised profusely and said that she was "mortified" after understanding the context of the word.

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry."

"I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so sorry," she wrote.