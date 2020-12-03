Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas preparation in full swing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have plan to celebrate this year Christmas in their Montecito home with son Archie, have reportedly geared up their preparation for the event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to celebrate their Christmas in US with some of their friends.

Meghan and Harry were spotted shopping for Christmas on Wednesday, the couple reportedly bought their Christmas tree for the season.

According to Hello, a Twitter user James wrote: 'Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree. '

Meghan and Harry have been living in Santa Barbara with their 18-month-old son Archie since they moved to California after stepping down as senior royals. They are expected to spend the holidays at their new home due to ongoing crisis.

Previously, it was reported that the couple had originally planned to return to UK in December for two weeks ahead of Meghan’s privacy trial against a British tabloid. The trial has been delayed until fall 2021.

Last year, the royal couple celebrated their Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, at her Canada house. They might be joined by Doria Ragland for Christmas this year as well.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly geared up their Christmas preparations as they have plan to decorate their new home with colorful lights to celebrate the event in delightful ambiance to share some stress-free moments together that may help them cope with the recent miseries.