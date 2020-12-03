close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas preparation in full swing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have plan to celebrate this year Christmas in their Montecito home with son Archie,  have reportedly geared up their preparation for the  event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke  and Duchess of Sussex are likely to celebrate   their Christmas   in  US with  some of their  friends.

Meghan and Harry  were spotted shopping for  Christmas on Wednesday, the couple reportedly bought their Christmas tree for the season.

According to Hello, a Twitter user James wrote: 'Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree. '

Meghan and Harry have been living in Santa Barbara  with their 18-month-old son Archie since they moved to  California after stepping down as senior royals. They are expected to spend the holidays at their new home due to ongoing crisis.

 Previously, it was reported that the couple had originally planned to return to UK in December for two weeks ahead of Meghan’s privacy trial against a British tabloid. The trial has been delayed until fall 2021.

Last year, the royal couple celebrated their Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, at her Canada house.  They might be joined by Doria Ragland for Christmas this year as well.

Meghan Markle and  Prince Harry have reportedly geared up their Christmas preparations as they  have plan to decorate  their new home with colorful lights to  celebrate the event in delightful ambiance to share  some stress-free  moments together   that may help them cope with the recent miseries.

