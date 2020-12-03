close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Kylie Jenner is 'counting the days till Christmas'

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is excited for the Christmas festivities to begin.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the reality TV star shared her sentiments in a photo with the caption which read, "counting down the days till xmas".

In the snap she can be seen donning a baby pink Dior outfit with a matching jacket and boots as it was complimented with her blonde hair.

Fans couldn't help but lavish praise on her too.

Take a look:



