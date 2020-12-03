Prince Charles’s friend steps up in his defense after ‘The Crown’ portrayal

A close friend of Prince Charles, Howard Hodgson, believes the Crown is subjugating him to “wilful character assassination.”



Mr Howard Hodgson told Express UK, “Charles is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. [But] he’s just not the person created by Diana, and has been made out to be even more of a stupid caricature in The Crown.”

He even added that throughout the show there was “wilful character assassination” because “he’s just not that person at all, if you ever met him, you’d know within two seconds he’s not vaguely like that.”

“He was never the obsequious little [expletive] portrayed in The Crown. He was never as wimpish as made out in The Crown at school. He was certainly never the obsequious nasty little wet that he appears to be in the last few episodes.”

While Mr. Hodgens admits Prince Charles “was someone who had a bit of a temper” he was never a “petulant child” lacking “self-confidence, self-esteem and self-assuredness.”

No matter what, “He was always a good man, a kind man, and his sons always adored him.”

Before concluding, Mr. Hodgens even touched upon the prince’s reported thoughts on The Crown, and explained, “I suspect he probably didn’t like The Crown. I suspect he was very quiet about it all the way through, and I suspect he will continue to be very quiet about it — because what can he do about it? The Royal Family doesn’t ever say, ‘it isn’t true’, it’s very rare they make any comments.”