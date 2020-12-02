I just fall down: Stephen Colbert on being diagnosed with vertigo

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert shed some light on his struggle with a medical condition called benign positional vertigo.

It's a form of vertigo where the person experiences a sudden sensation dizziness when their head is turned in the wrong way.

The condition can also see one experience nausea and a loss of balance.

While it can be troubling at times the talk show host is trying to adjust into this new life.

"It’s almost entertaining, until I forget," he told Vanity Fair.

"And then I go to stand up, and then I just fall down. So, I’m coming to you right now from a very weird angle, slightly listing to port."

Even in the midst of the interview, Colbert was reminded by his wife to do his prescribed exercises.